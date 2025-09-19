ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $416.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.43 and a 200-day moving average of $307.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 240.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.79.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

