ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

ARKO Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ARKO has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $565.95 million, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ARKO had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ARKO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ARKO Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARKO

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARKO in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of ARKO in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ARKO by 193.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ARKO in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARKO in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised ARKO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 price objective on ARKO and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARKO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

