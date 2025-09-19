Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

