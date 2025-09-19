Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,223,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.84 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

