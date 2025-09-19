Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stock Holdings Lifted by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $189.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

