Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 2,398 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $70.70 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

