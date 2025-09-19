Anderson Hoagland & Co. Lowers Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,524 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.21% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 998,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 241.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,275,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 901,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,380.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 502,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,231,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 184,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 693,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $23.15 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

