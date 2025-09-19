Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $229,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,453,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 507,728 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,972,000 after buying an additional 406,046 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 833,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $45.02.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

