Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $8.34 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 1.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVES. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 832,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,252,000 after acquiring an additional 810,022 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,750,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 180,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 98,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,300,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.