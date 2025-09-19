Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Quanta Services by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.19.

Quanta Services Stock Up 4.0%

Quanta Services stock opened at $391.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.76. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.