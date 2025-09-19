Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

NYSE:DHI opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

