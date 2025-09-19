Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 1,477 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,996 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,429,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $85.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

