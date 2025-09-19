Analyzing Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) & ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Steel Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ThyssenKrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Steel Dynamics pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ThyssenKrupp pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Steel Dynamics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 0 3 9 0 2.75 ThyssenKrupp 1 1 0 1 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Steel Dynamics and ThyssenKrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $149.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Steel Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than ThyssenKrupp.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Dynamics and ThyssenKrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 6.07% 11.88% 6.71% ThyssenKrupp -2.40% -7.90% -2.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steel Dynamics and ThyssenKrupp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $17.54 billion 1.17 $1.54 billion $6.86 20.38 ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.23 -$1.63 billion ($1.42) -9.75

Steel Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats ThyssenKrupp on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products. This segment also engages in turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, precision saw-cutting, and heat treating of bar products. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast-iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel non-residential building components, such as steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators, metal building companies, general construction contractors, developers, owners, brokers, and governmental entities, as well as e-commerce warehouses, data centers, metal buildings, and education and commercial building projects. The Aluminum Operations segment offers recycled aluminum flat rolled products. The company also exports its products. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

