Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $145.17

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.1667.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $126.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $123.43 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Landstar System by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

