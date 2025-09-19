Analysts Set Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM) PT at $25.79

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.7857.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSE INGM opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ingram Micro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

