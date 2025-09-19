AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $192.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.18 and a 1 year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,816.95. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

