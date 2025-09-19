Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 476,127 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $112,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $154.43 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

