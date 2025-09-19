Affiance Financial LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $620.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
