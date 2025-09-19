971 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 85,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 840,522 shares valued at $236,959,124. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $345.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

