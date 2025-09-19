7,638 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

