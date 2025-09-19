5,269 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,269 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after purchasing an additional 264,792 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3%

FedEx stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective (down previously from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

