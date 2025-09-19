383 Shares in Novartis AG $NVS Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1%

NVS opened at $122.37 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

