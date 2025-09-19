2,692 Shares in Sempra Energy $SRE Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,337,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

