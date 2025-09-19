22,734 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

