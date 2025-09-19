20,412 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

