1,765 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 354.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $270.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $271.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

