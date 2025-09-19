173,296 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,775,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.19 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

