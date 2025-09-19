15,082,390 Shares in MPLX LP $MPLX Bought by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,082,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX during the first quarter worth $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MPLX by 32.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. MPLX LP has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

MPLX ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MPLX LP will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. MPLX’s payout ratio is presently 90.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

