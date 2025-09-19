1,397,706 Shares in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,397,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,938,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 2.67% of Snap-On as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 65,113.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after buying an additional 701,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,793,000 after buying an additional 239,908 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,593,000 after buying an additional 115,306 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.92. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.64 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

