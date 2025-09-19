1,278 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $282.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $291.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

