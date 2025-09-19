1,040 Shares in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF $REGL Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 477.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 6.3%

BATS REGL opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

