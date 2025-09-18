Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,222,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoetis Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
