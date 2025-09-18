Zacks Small Cap Raises Earnings Estimates for High Tide

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10).
Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0%
CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. High Tide has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.
