Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.03. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 95,626 shares.

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 2.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

