Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XNCR. Bank of America cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $659.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

