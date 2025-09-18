Wrkr (ASX:WRK) Insider Purchases A$14,967.04 in Stock

Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK – Get Free Report) insider Duncan McLennan acquired 136,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,967.04.
Wrkr Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.44.
Wrkr Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wrkr
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Wrkr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrkr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.