What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for High Tide Q1 Earnings?

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Haywood Securities raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

High Tide Stock Down 3.8%

HITI opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $310.88 million, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.58. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $108.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in High Tide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,475,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 184,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 267,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.