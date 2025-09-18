What is B. Riley’s Estimate for TG Therapeutics Q3 Earnings?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,526.64. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

