Westbourne Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 912 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $363.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,690.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,054.76. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 794,602 shares worth $220,766,166. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

