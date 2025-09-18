WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $38.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.8333.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.16%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.