Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $146.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.80.

Shares of NUE opened at $142.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 653,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after acquiring an additional 254,871 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

