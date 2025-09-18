Weinberger Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

