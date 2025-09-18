Weinberger Asset Management Inc Has $18.31 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.1% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SCHG opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

