Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,895 Shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF $NBCM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,895 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF worth $97,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:NBCM opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.