Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 412,988 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,067,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,988 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $330,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank now owns 3,955,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after buying an additional 2,329,341 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,007 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

