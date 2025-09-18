Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Director Sells $168,412,400.19 in Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. This trade represents a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3,883.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,577,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,202,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,965 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

