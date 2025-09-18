WAM Active (ASX:WAA) Insider Purchases A$22,539.39 in Stock

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 24,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$22,539.39.

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Active alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 11,123 shares of WAM Active stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 per share, with a total value of A$10,433.37.

On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,291 shares of WAM Active stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$9,457.43.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,816 shares of WAM Active stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$14,598.17.

On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 18,932 shares of WAM Active stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 per share, with a total value of A$17,284.92.

WAM Active Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.

WAM Active Dividend Announcement

About WAM Active

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 331.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. WAM Active’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

(Get Free Report)

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.