WAM Active (ASX:WAA) Insider Purchases A$22,539.39 in Stock

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 24,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$22,539.39.
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 11,123 shares of WAM Active stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 per share, with a total value of A$10,433.37.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,291 shares of WAM Active stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$9,457.43.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,816 shares of WAM Active stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$14,598.17.
- On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 18,932 shares of WAM Active stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 per share, with a total value of A$17,284.92.
WAM Active Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.
WAM Active Dividend Announcement
About WAM Active
WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
