Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Stock Position Lowered by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $292.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $302.21.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

