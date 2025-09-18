Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO Sells $4,481,747.60 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,362 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $4,481,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,687 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,732.60. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $208.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $217.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

