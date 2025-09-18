Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) CEO Sells $21,550,000.00 in Stock

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Ramot sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $21,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,414,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,045,684.30. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Via Renewables Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Via Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

